Kazinform centennial: UzA dir.-gen extends congratulations

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 August 2020, 19:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Abdusaid Kuchimov, Director-General of the Uzbek National News Agency (UzA) has congratulated International Kazinform News Agency Director-General Askar Umarov and the Kazinform staff on the 100th anniversary on behalf of UzA and the entire people of Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

«The International News Agency Kazinform has a worthy place not only in the region, but also in the CIS and the whole world. The Uzbek National News Agency has been cooperating with Kazinform for many years. Using the cooperation opportunities between our agencies, UzA regularly informs the people of Uzbekistan about the changes taking place in Kazakhstan through Kazinform,» he said.

The UzA Director-General noted that the two countries’ relations had propelled towards a new level thanks to the initiatives and aspirations, the strong political will of the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. He also underscored both states’ enhanced cooperation in the media sphere.

«100 years is not a short time. In the current information age based on fierce competition it is noteworthy that Kazinform demonstrates its strong position in covering news locally, regionally and internationally,» says the UzA General-Director.

Notably, the Uzbek National News Agency produces news in the Kazakh language as well as the Kazinform International News Agency publishes news in Uzbek.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Mass media   Holidays   Birthdays  
News
