Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazinform centennial: TASS offers congratulations

    13 August 2020, 15:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sergey Mikhaylov, Director-General of Russia's News Agency TASS, sent a letter congratulating the International News Agency Kazinform on its centennial anniversary, Kazinform reports.

    «For 100 years, Kazinform has maintained a reputation as the most authoritative and reliable source for the widest audience, creating a solid foundation for the presence of Kazakhstan in the regional and global information space,» says the letter.

    According to Mikhaylov, Kazinform and TASS seek to develop common approaches to solving global information problems as the two share information, experiences as well as close contacts.

    The letter also highlighted both agencies’ cooperation within the CIS Information Council.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Russia Mass media Events Russia Holidays Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet