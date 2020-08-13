Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazinform centennial: TASS offers congratulations

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 August 2020, 15:00
Kazinform centennial: TASS offers congratulations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sergey Mikhaylov, Director-General of Russia's News Agency TASS, sent a letter congratulating the International News Agency Kazinform on its centennial anniversary, Kazinform reports.

«For 100 years, Kazinform has maintained a reputation as the most authoritative and reliable source for the widest audience, creating a solid foundation for the presence of Kazakhstan in the regional and global information space,» says the letter.

According to Mikhaylov, Kazinform and TASS seek to develop common approaches to solving global information problems as the two share information, experiences as well as close contacts.

The letter also highlighted both agencies’ cooperation within the CIS Information Council.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Mass media   Events   Russia    Holidays   Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires