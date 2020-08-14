Go to the main site
    Kazinform centennial: InDepthNews CEO Ramesh Jaura sends congratulations via video

    14 August 2020, 09:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ramesh Jaura, CEO and Chief Editor of the IDN-InDepthNews Flagship News Agency of the Non-Profit International Press Syndicate congratulated the International News Agency Kazinform on its milestone 100th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

    «100 years, a whole century, is a long time both in the life of a human being and an organization,» he said in the congratulatory video.

    According to him, there are miles and miles to go for news agencies to provide reliable information and do their best to prevent disastrous situations to happen in the world in the future.

    Notably, the International News Agency Kazinform celebrated its 100th anniversary on August 13. It was founded back in 1920.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

