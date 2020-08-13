Kazinform centennial: Both agencies pride themselves on coop agreement - CEO of ANSA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The CEO of the Italian News Agency ANSA, Mr. Stefano Piero Carlo De Alessandri, congratulated the International News Agency Kazinform for achieving milestone 100th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

In his letter, Stefano De Alessandri, CEO of Italy’s News Agency ANSA, extended his congratulations to the International News Agency Kazinform on its centennial, noting that both agencies pride themselves on the cooperation agreement they signed six or so months ago.

The Italian News Agency has also celebrated its 75th anniversary this year.

Notably, today, August 13, Kazinform marks 100 years since its formation back in 1920.



