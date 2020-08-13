Go to the main site
    Kazinform becomes one of the reputable media sources in CIS, Kazakh FM

    13 August 2020, 20:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi congratulated Kazinform International News Agency on its 100th anniversary.

    The FM noted that the agency which started its work as KazTAG passed its historical way to become one of the reputable media sources not only in Kazakhstan but also in CIS.

    The Minister stressed that Kazinform mirrors today all the foreign policy initiatives of Kazakhstan, its socioeconomic and cultural-spiritual development, and news from around the world.

    The Minister wished the agency’s staff success, inexhaustible energy, good health and high standing.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

