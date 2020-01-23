Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazinform and Italy’s ANSA news agency sign cooperation agr’t

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 January 2020, 13:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazinform International News Agency and Italy’s ANSA News Agency signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Kazinform JSC CEO Askar Umarov and ANSA News Agency CEO Stefano De Alessandri became the signatories of the memo.

«It is an important memo for us. ANSA is the leading news agency of Italy. We have signed agreements with the world’s biggest and leading news agencies. Kazinform is the fifth agency to sign such an important memorandum. Earlier the agency signed memorandums with France Press, EFE, TASS and Xinhua. We are glad and confident that our mutual cooperation will give an opportunity to our readers to understand each other better and expand mutual cooperation in spheres such as business and tourism,» Stefano De Alessandri said.

The memorandum allows for the exchange of political, economic, cultural news. ANSA agency plans to launch Kazakhstan News column on the basis of Kazinform news. In its turn, Kazinform will distribute news about politics, economics and culture of Italy.

«Today we signed the memorandum with the largest news agency of Italy which turned 75. We plan to expand our cooperation,» Askar Umarov noted.

ANSA is the largest Italian news agency with 22 correspondent offices in Italy and a presence in over 80 cities in 74 countries. It distributes news in Italian, English, Spanish, German, Portuguese and Arabic.

Notably, Kazinform is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020. Kazinform is the state news agency, the first one to receive the international status.



Foreign policy    Mass media  
