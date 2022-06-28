Go to the main site
    Kazinform Agency awarded Parliament Sozi prize

    28 June 2022, 09:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 28, the journalists of Kazakhstan celebrate their professional holiday – the Day of Mass Media Workers.

    The sphere of information, undoubtedly, plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion. Highly-demanded and competitive mass media is one of the indicators of the development of a society.

    On Monday, Majilis Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov awarded journalists and mass media representatives with the Parliament Sozi prize (The Word of Parliament) established in 2016.

    In his speech, Yerlan Koshanov noted the role of mass media in building communication between the authorities and the nation. «You a bridge between the authorities and the people. It’s both a responsible and an honorable task,» he said at the ceremony.

    Kazinform International News Agency and the 31st TV Channel were named the winners of the Parliament Sozi special prize.

    Awards were also given in various nominations, like The Best Printed Publication, The Best TV Spot, The Best Internet and Radio Materials, Special Coverage and For Contribution to Parliamentary Journalism Development.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

