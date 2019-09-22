Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazhydromet predicts unstable weather Sept 22

Alzhanova Raushan
22 September 2019, 09:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Meteorological Service says that today's weather will be slightly moist and unstable.

Thunderstorm, fog, hail and strong wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s is expected in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Rude wind up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s will blow in Pavlodar region.

Wind intensification is expected to be 15-20 m/s in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions. Thunderstorm will hit Karaganda region.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan region. Windy weather is also forecast for Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorm and strong wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in some areas of Atyrau region.

Squall, thunderstorm, dust storm and heavy wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 25 m/s is forecast in Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions of the country.

In Almaty region in the area of ​​Alakol lakes wind will strengthen to 15-20 m/s.

During day hours thunderstorm, hail, and increased wind of 15–20 m/s with gusts of 23 m/s are expected in Akmola region of Kazakhstan.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe and ​​East Kazakhstan regions.


