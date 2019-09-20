Kazhydromet predicts mainly rainless weather in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet predicts mainly rainless weather in Kazakhstan on September 20.

Strong wind of 15-23 m/s is predicted for Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda regions and Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region.

Fog will blanket Mangistau, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind is expected to increase to 15-23 m/s in Kostanay region. Fog will cover vast areas of the region during night and morning hours.

Fog and hail is probably to hit North Kazakhstan region. Wind will strengthen to 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s.

Citizens of Pavlodar region will enjoy heavy wind of 15-20 m/s.

Extreme fire hazard persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe and ​​East Kazakhstan regions.



