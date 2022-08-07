Qazaq TV
Kazhydromet issues weather warning for 3 regions
7 August 2022 08:50

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather warning for three regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Heavy rain is expected in northern areas of Akmola region on August 7. Thunderstorms and hail will hit northern, southern and eastern parts of the region. Gusts of wind in northern, southern and eastern parts will increase to 15-20m/s in the daytime . Heavy rain, thunderstorm and hail will hit the city of Kokshetau.

Wind speed in central areas of Kyzylorda region will rise to 15-20m/s today. Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of the region and in the city of Kyzylorda.

Thunderstorm and hail will hit northern parts of Pavlodar region. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20m/s during the thunderstorm. The city of Pavlodar will also see thunderstorm and strong wind up to 15-20m/s in the daytime.


