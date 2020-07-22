Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazhydromet issues storm warning in nine regions

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
22 July 2020, 22:53
Kazhydromet issues storm warning in nine regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported citing RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is expected in some parts of Akmola region in the morning and afternoon of July 23. East, southeast wind gusting to 15-20 mps will blow in the area.

Thunderstorm is also predicted for the capital city Nur-Sultan in the afternoon of July 23.

15-20 mps northwestern wind, thunderstorm and hail are expected in West Kazakhstan region. Fervent heat of 36C is expected in the south of the region. Extremely high fire hazard remains.

Thunderstorm, squally wind of 15-20 mps with a dust storm are expected in some parts of Kyzylorda region. During the day strong heat of 40C will persist in the southern part of the region. Extreme fire hazard remains.

Heavy rain is expected in some places of Kostanay region. Forecasters also predict thunderstorm, squally wind gusting to 23 mps and hail.

Thunderstorm, rude wind of 15-20 mps are predicted for Aktobe region and Mangistau regions of the country. Air temperature will increase to 38C.

18 mps wind will blow in Atyrau region. 37C heat remains in the area. Extremely high fire hazard remains in the region.

Thunderstorm is expected in some parts of East Kazakhstan region.

Northern, northeastern squally wind gusting to 15-20 mps will rule the day in North Kazakhstan region. Chance of storm is 80-100%.


Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events