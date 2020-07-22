Kazhydromet issues storm warning in nine regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported citing RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is expected in some parts of Akmola region in the morning and afternoon of July 23. East, southeast wind gusting to 15-20 mps will blow in the area.

Thunderstorm is also predicted for the capital city Nur-Sultan in the afternoon of July 23.

15-20 mps northwestern wind, thunderstorm and hail are expected in West Kazakhstan region. Fervent heat of 36C is expected in the south of the region. Extremely high fire hazard remains.

Thunderstorm, squally wind of 15-20 mps with a dust storm are expected in some parts of Kyzylorda region. During the day strong heat of 40C will persist in the southern part of the region. Extreme fire hazard remains.

Heavy rain is expected in some places of Kostanay region. Forecasters also predict thunderstorm, squally wind gusting to 23 mps and hail.

Thunderstorm, rude wind of 15-20 mps are predicted for Aktobe region and Mangistau regions of the country. Air temperature will increase to 38C.

18 mps wind will blow in Atyrau region. 37C heat remains in the area. Extremely high fire hazard remains in the region.

Thunderstorm is expected in some parts of East Kazakhstan region.

Northern, northeastern squally wind gusting to 15-20 mps will rule the day in North Kazakhstan region. Chance of storm is 80-100%.