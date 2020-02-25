Kazhydromet issues storm warning in nine regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the RSE Kazhydromet.

On February 26, rain is expected in Aktobe region of Kazakhstan. Fog, black ice and northwestern wind of 15-20 mps are expected in the afternoon of February 25. Outside temperature will rise to 0 +5 and +8 in some areas.

On February 26, rain is expected in Kostanay region. Residents of the region will see fog, black ice and 15-20 mps northwestern wind. During the day the temperature will reach +3.

Heavy rain is forecast for Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions. Wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps will blow in the regions. Dense fog patches will be seen during night and morning hours. Blizzard and icy roads are expected in the areas of the country on February 26. Air temperature will rise to 0 +5.

Rain, ice slick and snowstorm are in store for Nur-Sultan and East Kazakhstan region on February 26-27. 15-20 mps southwestern wind will blow in the afternoon on February 26 and 27. Air temperature is expected to reach +2 +4. Chance of storm is 85-90%.



