    Kazhydromet issues storm warning for nine regions

    21 May 2020, 10:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – RSE Kazhydromet has issued storm warning for nine regions of the country, Kazinform reports with reference to the Emergency Situations Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    On May 21 thunderstorm is expected in Nur-Sultan. Wind will strengthen here to 15-18 mps.

    Emergency Situations Committee predicts landslide-hazardous situation in mountainous area of Almaty.

    Thunderstorm, squalls, hail and wind of 15-20 mps are expected in some parts of Akmola region. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

    Heavy rain, thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind are expected in Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda regions.

    Dust storm will hit Mangistau region today.

    Heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail and rude wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 25 mps are predicted for North-Kazakhstan region.

    Alzhanova Raushan

