Kazhydromet issues storm warning for 10 regions

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 May 2020, 10:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to RSE «Kazhydromet» a storm warning has been announced in 10 regions of the country, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Emergency situations committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On May 20, thunderstorm is expected in Nur-Sultan. Southwest wind will strengthen to 15-18 mps. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.

Landslide hazardous situation occurs in the mountains of Almaty on May 20.

Rain, thunderstorm, fog, hail, wind of 15-20 mps are expected on May 20 in Akmola region.

Rainy Wednesday is also predicted for Almaty region. Fog, thunderstorm and hail expected in the area during the day. The mountains of the region are landslide-hazardous.

Thunderstorm, hail, 15-20 mps wind are expected in West Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket some parts of Kostanay region during night and morning hours. Thunderstorm, hail will hit the region as well.

15-20 mps wind, thunderstorm are expected in Kyzylorda region of the country.

A dust storm with 18 mps wind is forecast for Mangistau region.

On May 20 thunderstorm, squalls, hail, fog, wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 25 mps are expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Rude wind gusting to 15-20 mps will blow today in Turkestan region.

The Emergency Committee urges citizens to monitor weather changes, not to neglect storm warnings and to take all the necessary precautions.


