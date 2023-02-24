Kazaviaspas helicopter crash: Families of victims to be paid monthly allowances

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergencies Ruslan Imankulov assures that Kazaviaspas would render all-round support to the families of those killed as a result of hard landing of its helicopter in the West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazaviaspas will provide all-round support to the families of the victims. All funeral-related costs will be covered by Kazaviaspas. Moreover, the families of the victims will be paid monthly allowances until their children reach adulthood,» Imankulov said at a briefing today.

As reported, a helicopter belonging to Kazaviaspas air company had crashed while flying over a main oil pipeline in the West Kazakhstan region. Four people died and two more were injured as a result of the accident.