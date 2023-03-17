Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazatomprom to increase production in 2024

17 March 2023, 16:58
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NAC Kazatomprom Yerzhan Mukanov has shared the company’s plans of output production increase at a press conference today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, amid energy crisis caused by the augmenting prices for fossil fuels and the need to achieve de-carbonization goals, atomic energy is viewed as a reliable low-carbon source of energy today

The growth of energy companies’ activity in the long-term uranium market amid the geopolitical situation and positive changes in the nuclear power plant market made manufacturers around the world to re-launch the suspended and new production capacities in the coming years.

«These factors influenced also the company’s decision to increase production in 2024 from 80% to 90% of nominal values as stipulated in the subsoil use contracts,» he added.

Yerzhan Mukanov reminded of the commissioning of LLP Ulba-TVS plant in 2021 which specializes in manufacturing fuel assemblies. In December 2022, the plant delivered the first batch of nuclear fuel (more than 30 tonnes of low-enriched uranium in a form of fuel assemblies) to China’s CGNPC-URC corporation.

In 2024, LLP Ulba-TVS plans to increase annual production to 200 tonnes of uranium.

«This is the only plant in Kazakhstan manufacturing nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants with a guaranteed sales market for 20 years ahead,» he added.


