Kazatomprom signs agrt with Brazil's INB

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM JSC National Atomic Company «Kazatomprom» («Kazatomprom» or «the Company») announces today that it has signed a commercial agreement to supply natural uranium to the Brazilian state company, Indústrias Nucleares do Brasil (INB), a press-release from Kazatomprom reads.

Kazatomprom was successful in winning INB’s commercial competition to supply natural uranium hexafluoride for the needs of the Brazilian nuclear power industry (http://www.inb.gov.br/Acesso-a-Informacao/Licitacoes-e-contratos/Licitacoes). With this agreement, the Company reinforces the geographic diversity of its contract portfolio, highlighting the ongoing success of its revitalized marketing function.

Kazatomprom initially signed a contract with INB in 2018, following a similar competition. This new 2019 agreement is indicative of the Company’s reputation for reliability in the global nuclear supply chain and more broadly, it represents further strengthening of Kazakh-Brazilian cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy in the Latin American region.

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the company’s attributable production representing approximately 23% of global primary uranium production in 2018. The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 13 mining assets. All of the Company’s operations are located in Kazakhstan and mined using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environment standards.

Kazatomprom securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and Astana International Exchange. As the national atomic company in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Group's primary customers are operators of nuclear generation capacity, and the principal export markets for the Group's products are China, South and Eastern Asia, Europe and North America. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term contracts, short-term contracts, as well as in the spot market, directly from its headquarters in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and through its Switzerland-based trading subsidiary, Trade House KazakAtom AG (THK).

About INB

INB is a state-owned enterprise for the production and commercialization of nuclear materials. INB is licensed and supervised by the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEN), the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA), and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



