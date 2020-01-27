Kazatomprom remains world’s largest seller of uranium

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Kazatomprom JSC Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Galymzhan Pirmatov briefed Elbasy on the results of the company’s work in 2019 and revealed its plan for the current year during the meeting.

The Chairman of the Board highlighted the fact that Kazatomprom remains the world’s largest producer and seller of natural uranium for the second year in a row.

He also pointed out the company pays utmost attention to the problems of labor safety, environmental protection and corporate governance.