Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazatomprom pays tribute to Yukiya Amano

    24 July 2019, 14:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's uranim giant Kazatomprom expressed its condolences to the family and relatives of the IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano, who passed away July 22, 2019, at the age of 72.

    «Kazatomprom wishes to honour the late Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and pay tribute to his great achievements for the industry during his decade-long tenure. The company and its Management Board offers their deepest condolences to his family and friends.
    «Yukiya Amano made an invaluable contribution to the development of trust to world nuclear industry during its hard times, his tireless energy will be sorely missed. He emphasized the importance for all players in our industry to behave responsibly and promote peaceful applications for nuclear energy,» said Galymzhan Pirmatov, Chief Executive Officer of Kazatomprom

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazatomprom
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11