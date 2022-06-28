Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazatomprom joins UN Global Compact

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 June 2022, 18:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC announced that the Company had officially become a full member of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative that aligns more than 16,000 member companies from 161 countries in taking positive actions to advance societal goals, the company informs on its website.

The UN Global Compact plays a key role in strengthening cooperation and partnerships between the UN and governments, civil society, and the private sector. Joining this initiative reinforces the commitment of participating companies to consistently implement the ten universal principles of the UN Global Compact in their activities, covering the fields of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. Membership also conveys the intention to harmonize the strategies and activities among program participants to promote the ten universal principles and values ​​of the UN, while taking action to achieve social and sustainable development goals.

«Joining the UN Global Compact confirms the Company's commitment to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact and its support for the global agenda, goals, and initiatives of the UN in the field of sustainable development,» said Mazhit Sharipov, chief executive officer of Kazatomprom. «Sustainable development is integral to Kazatomprom’s development strategy and as part of its implementation, the Company is constantly working to improve corporate practices to meet the highest international standards of industrial safety, environmental and social responsibility, and corporate governance. As the world's leading producer and supplier of natural uranium, Kazatomprom will continue working to implement the ten principles of the UN Global Compact throughout its activities, while promoting the best global practices of sustainable development and responsible business standards, not only in the uranium mining and nuclear industries but across the Kazakh business community as a whole,» Mazhit Sharipov adds.



