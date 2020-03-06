Kazatomprom holds Investor Day at AIX

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The management of NAC Kazatomprom JSC (Kazatomprom) held an Investor Day on 6 March 2020 and presented 2019 full year operating and financial results to local investors at Astana International Exchange (AIX, Exchange), AIFC informs on its website.

The event brought together Kazakhstani retail and institutional investors. A live webcast was available for global brokers and fund managers.

Dr. Kairat Kelimbetov, AIFC Governor said:

«The IPO of Kazatomprom launched the first trading on AIX and demonstrated that Kazakhstan can provide a good regulatory environment trusted by Kazakhstani and global investors. It is important to note that local investors acquired 47.5% of the total number of securities listed.»

The Initial Public Offering of securities (IPO) of Kazatomprom on AIX was held in November 2018. The successful listing of GDRs and shares for Kazatomprom showed that AIX can match the needs of issuers and investors. AIX has integrated the Kazakh and offshore markets through the dual listing of shares and GDRs and having CICC and other international brokers as members.

In September 2019, the secondary offering of 4% stake of Kazatomprom GDRs on AIX and London Stock Exchange demonstrated strong demand through AIX from both local and international investors.

