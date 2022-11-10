Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps

10 November 2022, 15:42

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yerzhan Mukanov, Kazatomprom’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Management Board, held a meeting at the Company’s HQ in Astana with the representatives of the Nuclear Fuel Complex of India - Dr. Dinesh Srivastava, the Distinguished Scientist, Chairman & Chief Executive, and Mr. Debabrata Pramanik, the Distinguished Scientist & Additional Chief Executive (Fuel), the press service of «Kazatomprom» National Atomic Company informs.

Discussions were focused on various aspects of the partnership between the two parties in the nuclear industry. The sides noted successful long-term cooperation over the past years between Kazakhstan and India in the field of supply of Kazakhstani natural uranium for India’s nuclear energy.

During the negotiations, both sides also considered further prospects of interaction in various areas of the nuclear fuel cycle, which will give a new impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation between the organizations of both countries. The parties agreed to continue close contact to develop issues of joint projects in the nuclear field in the future.

Nuclear Fuel Complex representatives also visited Ulba Metallurgical Plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk and got acquainted with the production process.

Photo: kazatomprom.kz