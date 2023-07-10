Kazatomprom announces management changes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has announced changes to the company’s senior management team with the appointment of Yermek Kuantyrov as Chief Legal and Procurement Officer effective 05 July 2023.

His functional duties include management of legal support processes, supervision of matters pertaining to international legal cooperation, risk management and internal control activities, as well as an integrated management of procurement processes and corporate governance, the company informs on its website.

Mr. Kuantyrov is a member of the Presidential Youth Talent Pool 1.0. He has held various senior positions in the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including the position of the Head of the National Institute of Intellectual Property (Kazpatent). He holds a Master’s degree in Law (LL.M.) from Columbia University.

Prior to this appointment, Yermek Kuantyrov was Director of Entrepreneurship Development Department at the Eurasian Economic Commission.