Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazatomprom announces management changes

    23 June 2023, 14:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC National Atomic Company «Kazatomprom» («Kazatomprom» or «the Company») announces the following changes to the Company’s senior management team, Kazinform learned from the company's website.

    Kuanysh Omarbekov has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective 23 June 2023. Mr. Omarbekov’s functional duties will include coordination and control of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries in the areas of exploration, subsoil use, technological drilling, uranium mining and processing and management of operating assets.

    Mr. Omarbekov held various management positions at KAP Logistics LLP since 2011, including the position of General Director of KAP Logistics LLP from 2018 to 2022. Prior to his appointment as the Chief Operating Officer at NAC Kazatomprom JSC, Mr. Omarbekov’s most recent position was General Director at JV Akbastau JSC, which Mr. Omarbekov held since December 2022.

    «I would like to welcome Mr. Omarbekov to the Company’s leadership team,» said Yerzhan Mukanov, Kazatomprom’s Chief Executive Officer. «I am sure that his extensive experience obtained at the Company’s service and mining subsidiaries will bring substantial value in optimising and increasing efficiency of operating processes within the frame of achieving the Company’s production targets. I would like to wish Mr. Omarbekov success in his endeavours.»

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazatomprom
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    4 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events