Kazatomprom announces management changes

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 June 2023, 14:40
Kazatomprom announces management changes Photo: kazatomprom.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC National Atomic Company «Kazatomprom» («Kazatomprom» or «the Company») announces the following changes to the Company’s senior management team, Kazinform learned from the company's website.

Kuanysh Omarbekov has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective 23 June 2023. Mr. Omarbekov’s functional duties will include coordination and control of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries in the areas of exploration, subsoil use, technological drilling, uranium mining and processing and management of operating assets.

Mr. Omarbekov held various management positions at KAP Logistics LLP since 2011, including the position of General Director of KAP Logistics LLP from 2018 to 2022. Prior to his appointment as the Chief Operating Officer at NAC Kazatomprom JSC, Mr. Omarbekov’s most recent position was General Director at JV Akbastau JSC, which Mr. Omarbekov held since December 2022.

«I would like to welcome Mr. Omarbekov to the Company’s leadership team,» said Yerzhan Mukanov, Kazatomprom’s Chief Executive Officer. «I am sure that his extensive experience obtained at the Company’s service and mining subsidiaries will bring substantial value in optimising and increasing efficiency of operating processes within the frame of achieving the Company’s production targets. I would like to wish Mr. Omarbekov success in his endeavours.»


