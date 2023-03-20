Kazakstan achieved great progress - Palestinian Ambassador on Mar 19 parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to Kazakhstan Montaser Abuzeid shared his opinion on the early parliamentary elections held on Sunday, March 19, Kazinform reports.

«I was an international observer in Albania, Nigeria, and Belarus. Yesterday I visited more than 20 polling stations. People did not vote under pressure, everything was held in a calm atmosphere. There were no weapons, and no police, but security was ensured. Local observers were also calm and said that everything was fine. I asked where the soldiers and police were. Who will ensure security? No one was in sight and it was just fine.» Montaser Abuzeid said at a briefing.

The Ambassador pointed out big progress on the way to democracy in our country.

«What is democracy? Democracy is to give people the freedom to speak and vote. I highly appreciate it. Kazakhstan has reached great progress,» he added.

He said he was pleased to be an international observer at the elections and noted no violations had been detected. The Ambassador congratulated Kazakhstan on successful economic and political reforms carried out in the country and wished stability, security, peace and prosperity to our country.



