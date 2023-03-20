Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kazakstan achieved great progress - Palestinian Ambassador on Mar 19 parliamentary elections

20 March 2023, 12:50
Kazakstan achieved great progress - Palestinian Ambassador on Mar 19 parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to Kazakhstan Montaser Abuzeid shared his opinion on the early parliamentary elections held on Sunday, March 19, Kazinform reports.

«I was an international observer in Albania, Nigeria, and Belarus. Yesterday I visited more than 20 polling stations. People did not vote under pressure, everything was held in a calm atmosphere. There were no weapons, and no police, but security was ensured. Local observers were also calm and said that everything was fine. I asked where the soldiers and police were. Who will ensure security? No one was in sight and it was just fine.» Montaser Abuzeid said at a briefing.

The Ambassador pointed out big progress on the way to democracy in our country.

«What is democracy? Democracy is to give people the freedom to speak and vote. I highly appreciate it. Kazakhstan has reached great progress,» he added.

He said he was pleased to be an international observer at the elections and noted no violations had been detected. The Ambassador congratulated Kazakhstan on successful economic and political reforms carried out in the country and wished stability, security, peace and prosperity to our country.


Related news
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News