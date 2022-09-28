Kazakhtelecom, AzerTelecom sign strategic partnership memorandum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The leading Kazakh and Azerbaijani telecommunication companies Kazakhtelecom and AzerTelecom signed a strategic cooperation memorandum to lay fiber-optic communication lines under the Caspian Sea within the annual international technological forum Digital Bridge, Kazinform reports.

The document provides for strategic partnership between the two operators as part of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line project along the route Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan, which is a part of the major project «Digital Silk Way». The project aims at creating a new digital telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia through Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The officials of the companies expressed interest in further development of bilateral business to provide international telecommunication services, the possibility to stimulate bilateral cooperation to further develop digital transformation and digital infrastructures of the two countries.



