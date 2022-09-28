Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News
Kazakhtelecom, AzerTelecom sign strategic partnership memorandum
28 September 2022, 19:37

Kazakhtelecom, AzerTelecom sign strategic partnership memorandum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The leading Kazakh and Azerbaijani telecommunication companies Kazakhtelecom and AzerTelecom signed a strategic cooperation memorandum to lay fiber-optic communication lines under the Caspian Sea within the annual international technological forum Digital Bridge, Kazinform reports.

The document provides for strategic partnership between the two operators as part of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line project along the route Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan, which is a part of the major project «Digital Silk Way». The project aims at creating a new digital telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia through Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The officials of the companies expressed interest in further development of bilateral business to provide international telecommunication services, the possibility to stimulate bilateral cooperation to further develop digital transformation and digital infrastructures of the two countries.


Related news
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakhstan and Croatia mark 30 years of diplomatic relations
Head of State familiarizes with G4 City project in Konaev
Read also
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan agree on joint development of innovations of Fourth Industrial Revolution
Kazakhstan and HUAWEI sign memo of understanding
VetMobile app presented to Kazakh President
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan
Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive