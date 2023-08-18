Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire: Number of injured rises to 13

TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM 13 injured miners have been hospitalized as a result of the fire in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

As the local healthcare department informed, nine workers were admitted to the Makazhanov multi-Disciplinary Hospital on August 17. Two of them were initially placed to the intensive care unit and later transferred to the toxicology unit.

«Their condition is estimated as serious, but stable. The patients are conscious, with adequate reaction. The severity of their condition is caused by acute intoxication syndrome and encephalopathy, unstable hemodynamics and toxicogenic period of poisoning. The remaining seven workers are in the toxicology unit. Their condition is moderately severe, but stable, caused by acute intoxication syndrome and encephalopathy. Hemodynamic indicators are stable,» a press-release reads.

Four more injured miners were admitted to the therapeutic department of the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk. On of them refused from the hospitalization and was discharged home for outpatient treatment. The condition of three workers is estimated as moderately severe.

As reported, 227 miners were working in the coal mine when a fire occurred on its conveyer band at a depth of 170 meters at 10:05 am. 222 people were evacuated promptly through a boundary shaft.

Bodies of two dead workers were found. One of them has been identified.

Search for other three missing workers is ongoing.