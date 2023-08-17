Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire: Bodies of 2 workers found

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM According to the regional administration, search for three missing miners is underway, Kazinform reports.



227 workers were in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine when fire broke out on a conveyer band at 10:05am.

222 of them have been rescued through the boundary shaft of the mine by the local emergencies department crew and Militarized Professional Emergency Rescue Services.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

Deputy Governor of the region Vadim Bassin and Mayor of Shakhtinsk Murat Kydyrganbekov are at the accident site.

Local healthcare department says that four injured workers are getting treatment at the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk and Makazhanov Clinic for carbon monoxide poisoning. Two of them were placed in an intensive care unit.