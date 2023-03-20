Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstanis were motivated to vote – U.S. observer

20 March 2023, 16:12
Kazakhstanis were motivated to vote – U.S. observer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Observer from the U.S. Dr Kamran Bokhari, Senior Director of the Eurasian Security and Prosperity Portfolio at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, shared his thoughts on the elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies held in Kazakhstan this past weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his opinion, it is crucial to work on stepping up the voter turnout. Those people who turned up at the polling stations and cast their votes, according to him, were quite motivated.

In his words, the motivation was based on the number of new political parties promoting different election campaigns and values at the Sunday’s elections. It is important that Kazakhstan offers such wide variety of options to voters amid challenging geopolitical times.


