    Kazakhstanis vote in London

    19 March 2023, 15:49

    LONDON. KAZINFORM – The polling station №244 at the Kazakh embassy in London in the UK opened doors at 7:00 am local time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstanis residing or temporarily staying in the UK and eligible to vote can cast their vote in the ongoing parliamentary elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies.

    Master’s student of the Queen Mary University Elnara Sakenova was the first to vote at the polling station in London.

    According to Elnara Sakenova, for every citizen of Kazakhstan, especially the youth, it is of paramount importance to be politically active. She is confident that the people who are going to protect the interests of all Kazakhstanis will be elected as a result of the ongoing elections.

    The voting at the polling station will run until 20:00 pm London time (or 2:00 am Astana time).

    Earlier it was reported that the elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies had kicked off in Kazakhstan.

    According to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over 12 million people are eligible to vote in the ongoing elections with the highest number of potential voters - 1,177,507 - in Turkestan region and the lowest number - 138,277 in Ulytau region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
