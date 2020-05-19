Kazakhstanis urged to stay home at Laylat al-Qadr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan addressed Muslims of Kazakhstan to observe Laylat al-Qadr from their homes, its official website reads.

Despite the lifting of the state of emergency in Kazakhstan the pandemic still poses threat. It means all should observe quarantine regulations, safety measures.

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan bans temporarily daily prayers, Friday and Taraweeh prayers to prevent spread of coronavirus.

This year Laylat al-Qadr falls on May 19. The mosque is open to public from 07:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m.

Prayers and lectures are to be held today online.



