Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Religion

Kazakhstanis urged to stay home at Laylat al-Qadr

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2020, 15:29
Kazakhstanis urged to stay home at Laylat al-Qadr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan addressed Muslims of Kazakhstan to observe Laylat al-Qadr from their homes, its official website reads.

Despite the lifting of the state of emergency in Kazakhstan the pandemic still poses threat. It means all should observe quarantine regulations, safety measures.

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan bans temporarily daily prayers, Friday and Taraweeh prayers to prevent spread of coronavirus.

This year Laylat al-Qadr falls on May 19. The mosque is open to public from 07:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m.

Prayers and lectures are to be held today online.


Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia