    Kazakhstanis urged to avoid mass celebrations of Orthodox Christmas

    6 January 2022, 14:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan urged Kazakhstanis to follow restrictions in place during celebrations of the Orthodox Christmas, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    All mass events were temporarily suspended at religious facilities of the country in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On state of emergency» and in order to ensure security of the citizens.

    The ministry’s press service called on Kazakhstanis to avoid mass celebrations of the Orthodox Christmas.

    Recall that Kazakhstan imposed the state of emergency across the country since 5 through 19 January 2022.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

