Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Religion

Kazakhstanis urged to avoid mass celebrations of Orthodox Christmas

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 January 2022, 14:31
Kazakhstanis urged to avoid mass celebrations of Orthodox Christmas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan urged Kazakhstanis to follow restrictions in place during celebrations of the Orthodox Christmas, Kazinform correspondent reports.

All mass events were temporarily suspended at religious facilities of the country in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On state of emergency» and in order to ensure security of the citizens.

The ministry’s press service called on Kazakhstanis to avoid mass celebrations of the Orthodox Christmas.

Recall that Kazakhstan imposed the state of emergency across the country since 5 through 19 January 2022.


Religion   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia