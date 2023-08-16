Go to the main site
    Kazakhstanis to vie at ISSF World Championship in Baku

    16 August 2023, 18:14

    BAKU. KAZINFORM – Azerbaijan’s capital Baku hosted the solemn opening of the 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The opening ceremony started with a parade of flags of the participating countries took place at Baku Crystal Hall.

    Representing Kazakhstan in men’s and women’s pistol disciplines will be Eldar Imankulov, Valeri Rakhimzhan, Maksim Mazepa, Nikita Chiryukin, Ruslan Yunusmetov, Artemi Kabakov, Aleksei Lotarev, Saule Alimbek, Olga Aksenova, Irina Yunusmetova, and Valeriya Popelova.

    Kazakhstani Islam Satpayev, Yuri Yurkov, Konstantin Malinovskiy, Ilya Fedin, Arina Altukhova, Elizaveta Bezrukova, Alexandra Le, Anastasia Grigoreva are to compete in rifle disciplines.

    Bakhtiyar Ibrayev, Aldrei Khudyakov, Asadbek Nazirkulev, Ilya Zoteev, Fatima Irnazarova, Zukhra Irnazarova, and Alexandre Saduakasova are to represent Kazakhstan in running disciplines at the Championships.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

