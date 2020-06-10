Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstanis to enjoy warm weather

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
10 June 2020, 07:24
Kazakhstanis to enjoy warm weather

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most of the republic will be under the influence of an anticyclone which will bring fair weather without precipitation, KazinforNUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most of the republic will be under the influence of an anticyclone which will bring fair weather without precipitation, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

However, in the east, southeast and south of the Republic of Kazakhstan, under the influence of a high-altitude hollow of the cyclone, and in the west, under the influence of atmospheric frontal sections, intermittent rains with thunderstorms are expected.

15-20 mps wind is expected to blow in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan region, Turkestan and Karaganda regions.

Dust storm is in store for Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions with.

Forecasters warn about extreme fire hazard in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau and East Kazakhstan regions.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events