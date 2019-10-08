Kazakhstanis to enjoy summerlike weather on Oct 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm weather is forecast in the major part of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, regions during night and morning hours.

Wind strengthening to 15-20 m/s is predicted for Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region, in some areas of Turkestan region.

Extreme fire hazard remains in some areas of Turkestan, the eastern part of Kyzylorda, the northwestern part of Zhambyl, west and southeast of Karaganda, southeast of West Kazakhstan, and northeast of East Kazakhstan regions.