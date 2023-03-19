Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Kazakhstanis start voting in South Korea

    19 March 2023, 07:10

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani nationals staying in Japan and South Korea became the first to cast their ballots during the 2023 Early Parliamentary Election, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

    Cadet Elnur Assanov became the first Kazakh citizen to vote at the elections.

    «I expect that these elections will open new opportunities for economic development of our country, which needs transformation. I believe the transformation will give a new impulse to the country’s development in a right direction. Being a national of Kazakhstan I want to perform my civil duty and make my contribution. I wish prosperity to our country!» he said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10