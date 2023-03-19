Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstanis start voting in South Korea

19 March 2023, 07:10
Kazakhstanis start voting in South Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani nationals staying in Japan and South Korea became the first to cast their ballots during the 2023 Early Parliamentary Election, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

Cadet Elnur Assanov became the first Kazakh citizen to vote at the elections.

«I expect that these elections will open new opportunities for economic development of our country, which needs transformation. I believe the transformation will give a new impulse to the country’s development in a right direction. Being a national of Kazakhstan I want to perform my civil duty and make my contribution. I wish prosperity to our country!» he said.


