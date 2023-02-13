Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstanis sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye

13 February 2023, 18:55
Kazakhstanis sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been gathered in all the regions of the country to date, Almaty – 4 tonnes, Almaty region – 68 tonnes, Turkistan region – 25 tonnes, Shymkent – 50 tonnes, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions – 3 tonnes), Kazinform reports.

Of them, 75 tonnes were sent to Türkiye and 32 more tonnes were gathered and transferred to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Türkiye (AFAD).

114 national yurts were sent to Türkiye.

Bloggers, entrepreneurs, volunteers, public figures, journalists and active citizens did not stand aside.

The National Volunteer Network and the Red Crescent Society have organized huge work on the collection of humanitarian aid.

All the works are carried out together with the Turkish Embassy in Kazakhstan.


Photo: t.me/aqparatqogam

