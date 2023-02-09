Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Kazakhstanis raised some KZT 18 mln to buy yurts for quake-hit Türkiye

    9 February 2023, 11:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhtanis have raised some 18 million tenge to help people affected by earthquakes in Türkiye. All donations will go directly to acquire some 40 yurts which will be sent to the General Consulate of Türkiye in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «The talks are underway with the Turkish authorities to deliver the yurts to Türkiye as soon as possible. The yurts were chosen for a definite reason. People can live in the yurts for a great while whereas people living in tents are bracing for freezing temperatures. The yurt has a sacred meaning. The Turks call Kazakhstan «atazhurt» (the land of ancestors) as the territory of Kazakhstan is the motherland of all Turks, including the ancestors of the current generations of Turks,» journalist Nurbek Bekbau said. Bekbau initiated the fundraising for those hit by quakes.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
    Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
    Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
    UN ready to provide ‘additional support’ after 2 more quakes hit Türkiye
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022