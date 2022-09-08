Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    Kazakhstanis raise almost KZT 500 mln for fire-ravaged districts in Kostanay rgn

    8 September 2022, 10:23

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The integrated foundation Kaiyrymdylyk KZ (Charity KZ) was founded in Auliekol district to raise funds for people affected by wildfires in Kostanay region. As of today, it has raised above KZT 491 mln, Kazinform reports.

    «The foundation is purposed to help people hit by wildfires in Auliekol and Karau districts and to ensure fundraising transparency in public media,» one of the founders Gulmira Kapenova said.

    As of early September, 7 Kazakhstanis have already donated KZT 491,614,000 to the foundation.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Charity Kostanay region Social support Social Media Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events