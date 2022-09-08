Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region

Kazakhstanis raise almost KZT 500 mln for fire-ravaged districts in Kostanay rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 September 2022, 10:23
Kazakhstanis raise almost KZT 500 mln for fire-ravaged districts in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The integrated foundation Kaiyrymdylyk KZ (Charity KZ) was founded in Auliekol district to raise funds for people affected by wildfires in Kostanay region. As of today, it has raised above KZT 491 mln, Kazinform reports.

«The foundation is purposed to help people hit by wildfires in Auliekol and Karau districts and to ensure fundraising transparency in public media,» one of the founders Gulmira Kapenova said.

As of early September, 7 Kazakhstanis have already donated KZT 491,614,000 to the foundation.


Charity   Kostanay region    Social support   Social Media   Wildfires  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore