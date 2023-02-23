Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstanis raise $5M to support quake-hit Türkiye - ambassador

23 February 2023, 16:55
Kazakhstanis raise $5M to support quake-hit Türkiye - ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – People of Kazakhstan raised $5 million for quake-affected Türkiye, Ambassador of the country to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ambassador Ekici extended his gratitude to Kazakhstanis for outpouring of love and support to their brothers and sisters in quake-hit Türkiye, adding that the people of Kazakhstan raised some $5 million.

All the funds raised were channeled into a special bank account, he told journalists in Astana.

In addition, the Kazakh Government earmarked $1 million for the quake-battered fraternal country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstanis had raised a total of KZT 34 million to support the Turkish population affected by the power earthquakes in early February.

Photo: aa.com.tr


Related news
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh seismologists record earthquake in China
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations
2023 Majilis: The last polling station overseas completes its work
No violations at early Majilis elections, int’l observers
U.S. election observers report no violations at polling places in Almaty
Election precincts open in European cities, Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Elections 2023: More polling stations opened in foreign countries
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News