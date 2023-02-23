Kazakhstanis raise $5M to support quake-hit Türkiye - ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – People of Kazakhstan raised $5 million for quake-affected Türkiye, Ambassador of the country to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ambassador Ekici extended his gratitude to Kazakhstanis for outpouring of love and support to their brothers and sisters in quake-hit Türkiye, adding that the people of Kazakhstan raised some $5 million.

All the funds raised were channeled into a special bank account, he told journalists in Astana.

In addition, the Kazakh Government earmarked $1 million for the quake-battered fraternal country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstanis had raised a total of KZT 34 million to support the Turkish population affected by the power earthquakes in early February.

Photo: aa.com.tr