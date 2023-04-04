Kazakhstanis qualified for 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Table Tennis Federation announced that Kazakhstani Denis Zholudev/Sagantay Kurmambayev (men’s doubles) and Zauresh Akasheva/Anastasia Lavrova (women’s doubles) qualified for the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship in Durban, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

The 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals will be held between May 20 and 28 in Durban, South Africa.

Earlier Kirill Gerasimenko (men’s singles, men's doubles), Alan Kurmangaliyev (men’s doubles), Aidos Kenzhigulov (mixed doubles), and Zauresh Akasheva (mixed doubles) earned their tickets to the world championship at the Asian qualifiers.



