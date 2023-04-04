Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstanis qualified for 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals

    4 April 2023, 08:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Table Tennis Federation announced that Kazakhstani Denis Zholudev/Sagantay Kurmambayev (men’s doubles) and Zauresh Akasheva/Anastasia Lavrova (women’s doubles) qualified for the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship in Durban, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

    The 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals will be held between May 20 and 28 in Durban, South Africa.

    Earlier Kirill Gerasimenko (men’s singles, men's doubles), Alan Kurmangaliyev (men’s doubles), Aidos Kenzhigulov (mixed doubles), and Zauresh Akasheva (mixed doubles) earned their tickets to the world championship at the Asian qualifiers.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Table Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments