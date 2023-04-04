Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstanis qualified for 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 April 2023, 08:14
Kazakhstanis qualified for 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Photo: olympic.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Table Tennis Federation announced that Kazakhstani Denis Zholudev/Sagantay Kurmambayev (men’s doubles) and Zauresh Akasheva/Anastasia Lavrova (women’s doubles) qualified for the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship in Durban, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

The 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals will be held between May 20 and 28 in Durban, South Africa.

Earlier Kirill Gerasimenko (men’s singles, men's doubles), Alan Kurmangaliyev (men’s doubles), Aidos Kenzhigulov (mixed doubles), and Zauresh Akasheva (mixed doubles) earned their tickets to the world championship at the Asian qualifiers.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Table Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants